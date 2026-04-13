FEMA approves disaster funding for Washington after December floods

Washington’s request for disaster relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has been approved after devastating floods wreaked havoc on parts of the state in December.

Gov. Bob Ferguson estimated $182 million in infrastructure damages earlier this year, of which FEMA could cover up to $173 million. It’s not yet clear exactly how much FEMA will cover.

Previously, there had been some uncertainty over whether the Trump administration would approve the request after FEMA denied the state relief funds following a bomb cyclone in 2024.

“This is excellent news. I appreciate the president approving a major disaster declaration for Washington state and approving funding,” Ferguson said in a statement. “Thanks also to the bipartisan coalition of local, state, and federal officials who worked hard to advocate for this approval.”

The funds will go toward rebuilding roads and levees, as well as building new infrastructure to protect from future floods.

Ferguson also previously requested an additional $21 million from FEMA to help flood victims and reimburse individuals for damages.

In a press conference earlier this year, Ferguson said he would also separately be requesting funds from the Federal Highway Administration to help repair state and federal highways, including U.S. 2.

Back in December, the Trump administration approved Washington’s initial emergency declaration for the floods, which allowed the federal government to step in to help “lessen or avert the threat of catastrophe” from the historic flooding.