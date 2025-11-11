Veterans Day: What's open, what's closed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Veterans Day holiday began more than a century ago, albeit under a different name, as a celebration of the end of World War I. Over time its name and purpose evolved into a day of recognition for U.S. veterans of all wars as well as those currently serving in uniform.

It’s also day off for U.S. postal workers and federal government employees, though most of them are not reporting to work right now during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Many Veterans Day celebrations have been cancelled due to the government shutdown.

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day to celebrate the agreement between the Allied nations and Germany to cease all fighting during World War I that took effect at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.

The U.S. marked its first Armistice Day under President Woodrow Wilson in 1919. Congress made Nov. 11 an official federal holiday in 1938.

Here’s what is open and closed this year on Veterans Day:

GOVERNMENT

Government offices, post offices and courts are closed. Many public and private schools operate as usual. However, depending on location, some choose to close for the holiday.

BANKS AND MARKETS

U.S. stock markets are open for trading as usual, however the bond market and most banks are closed.

RETAILERS

The vast majority of major retailers — including Walmart, Home Depot and Target — will be open, with many trying to lure customers with promotional sales. Hours may vary by location.

TRAVEL

Veterans Day is not considered a major travel day, however this year air travelers could find their plans upended by the federal government shutdown.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 1,500 flights Saturday and more than 2,900 Sunday to comply with an FAA order to reduce traffic as some air traffic controllers, who have gone unpaid for nearly a month due to the shutdown, have stopped showing up for work.

As of early Monday, airlines had already canceled nearly 1,600 flights for Monday and nearly 1,000 for Tuesday.

The Senate took a first step toward ending the shutdown Sunday, but final passage could still be several days away and experts have said it will take time for flight schedules to return to normal even after the government reopens.

