WA legislative session wraps up with budget deals, voter initiatives

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Jeanie Lindsay
Published March 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
The Capitol building is seen on the first day of the legislative session at the Washington state Capitol Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 in Olympia, Wash.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
The Capitol building is seen on the first day of the legislative session at the Washington state Capitol Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 in Olympia, Wash.

The dust is settling on Washington's 60-day legislative session, which wrapped up late last week.

Lawmakers ended the short session by passing a supplemental budget and addressing some high-profile voter initiatives, three of which will be on the ballot this fall. The session also saw a number of retirement announcements, including Gov. Jay Inslee, whose term ends in January 2025.

Olympia correspondent Jeanie Lindsay joins KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to discuss the end of the 2024 legislative session.

Tags
Government 2024 Legislative SessionWashington State LegislatureGovernor Jay Insleeballot initiativesWashington state budget
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Jeanie Lindsay
Jeanie Lindsay is a state government reporter for the NW News Network. She previously covered education for The Seattle Times and Indiana Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jeanie Lindsay
