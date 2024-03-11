WA legislative session wraps up with budget deals, voter initiatives

The dust is settling on Washington's 60-day legislative session, which wrapped up late last week.

Lawmakers ended the short session by passing a supplemental budget and addressing some high-profile voter initiatives, three of which will be on the ballot this fall. The session also saw a number of retirement announcements, including Gov. Jay Inslee, whose term ends in January 2025.

Olympia correspondent Jeanie Lindsay joins KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to discuss the end of the 2024 legislative session.

