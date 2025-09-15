KNKX honors Hispanic Heritage Month 2025

KNKX honors and celebrates the vibrant cultural impact, histories, traditions, and diversity of Hispanic and Latino communities in the United States throughout the nation’s history.

This heritage month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15. September 15 is the Independence Day of many Central American countries, marking the anniversary of their freedom from Spanish rule, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Honduras. Mexico celebrates its independence on September 16 and Chile on September 18.

Each year, KNKX celebrates this month by highlighting regional events, programming and music.

Regional Events

Festival Herencia Latina

September 13 at Tacoma Armory

Enjoy live performances of music and dance, visual arts, traditional Latin food, and a mercadito “little market” with local vendors reflecting the diversity of Latine communities. Free and open to the public. Presented by Tacoma Arts Live and Latinx Unidos of the South Sound.

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias

September 13-15 at Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion, Seattle

Enjoy delicious traditional Latin American food and cooking demonstrations, live music, traditional folk dance performances, art exhibitions representing Latino culture, free health screenings, children’s activities and more in this free public two-day event. Presented by Seattle Center Festál.

El Grito: Celebrating Mexico’s Independence

September 14 at Town Hall Seattle

The “El Grito” Ceremony is a spirited commemoration of Mexico’s independence and serves as a symbol of Mexican heritage and unity. The celebration showcases traditions, music, dances, and flavors of Mexico. Presented by The Consulate of Mexico in Seattle, Orquesta Northwest and Town Hall Seattle.

Washington State Fiestas Patrias

September 14 at Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup

The event celebrates Mexican culture, entertainment, traditional food, and arts. There will be a range of entertainment from traditional mariachis to colorful folkloric dancers. Free with fair admission to the Washington State Fair.

STG Storytellers: Yolanda Suarez

September 24 at Kerry Hall, Seattle

STG’s Storytellers honor historically excluded voices with the chance to share, experience, and create stories in community. September features local improv artist, actor, and storyteller Yolanda Suarez, sharing her personal story made richer with her experience in theatre, exploring themes of Latinx Heritage. Presented by Seattle Theatre Group.

Lula Fest 2025

September 27 at Historic Capitol Theater, Olympia

Lula Fest is a free community celebration honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. This vibrant cultural festival will feature a dynamic lineup of live music, including Los Cumbieros, La Nueva Novedad, Mariachi Ayutla, Duende Libre, Albina Cabrera (KEXP’s El Sonido), DJ Kalambre, and DJ Trademark. There will be a beer garden, custom cars and motorcycles, family-friendly entertainment and more. Presented by the City of Olympia.

Dia de Fiesta

October 4 at Historic Downtown Oak Harbor

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month in downtown Oak Harbor at this free community event. There will be vendors in attendance selling Hispanic and Latino products and foods. Presented by Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

Seattle Latino Film Festival

October 10-18 at several venues, Seattle

The Seattle Latino Film Festival (SLFF) celebrates and showcases feature films, documentaries, and shorts dedicated to Latin American and romance language cultures, themes, and narratives.

Scenes from the Northwest's Latino Community

Celebrating Latino musicians

The Broadway musical is a living, breathing and deeply grooving homage to a bygone era of Cuban music.

Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano stopped by the KNKX Studios to give us a preview of their album Vacilón Santiaguero.

Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval brought his band to the KNKX studios for a third visit to celebrate his album Rhythm and Soul.