‘Life-changing’: Seattle free clinic serves thousands of patients

Thousands of people flocked to get free healthcare last week at the Seattle/King County Clinic . Over four days, patients were able to get medical, dental and vision care at Seattle Center on a first come, first served basis.

The annual event saw unprecedented demand for its services this year. According to event organizers, people began lining up about 18 hours before the doors for the clinic first opened. Providers and non-clinical volunteers ended up helping more than 3,100 people.

Mitch Borden / KNKX Patients were able to pick out a free pair of glasses from large selection at the clinic.

“We're seeing a real desperation of not knowing where else to go for care right now,” Olivia Sarriugarte, project manager for the clinic, said. “This is not an ideal form of health care. No one should have to show up the day before, wait all night, to get their basic needs met.”

Stephen Carlton, one of the patients, waited overnight to get an eye exam. It had been years since his last check up and he’s been relying on a beat up pair of reading glasses. Carlton was able to get his eyes tested for a free set of prescription glasses. He said having the chance to sit down with a doctor was worth the hours-long wait.

“I’m just thankful for the people’s time and the material,” he said. “It’s just a small inconvenience for this opportunity to meet with professional people that care about helping us.”

The free clinic has provided a wide range of services for 11 years, including cancer screenings, teeth cleanings and acupuncture. Its founder, Julia Colson, feared more families would need the clinic this year because of the loss of federal health insurance subsidies , changes to Medicaid passed by Congress last year and rising living expenses .

Mitch Borden / KNKX Xavier Fernandez-Miller (Right) waits to see a dentist at the Seattle/King County Clinic with his wife, Andrea Fernandez-Henry.

The majority of the clinic’s patients reported that they were employed and had housing. According to data released by the Seattle/King County Clinic, 54% were uninsured. Many people cited cost as the primary obstacle to accessing healthcare.

Xavier Fernandez-Miller went to the clinic to get a root canal. Finding the free clinic was a huge relief after being in pain. “Honestly, it is life-changing. I just didn’t have the money,” he said.

Fernandez-Miller works in childcare and has dental insurance through his employer. But his plan does not cover major procedures, so he had put off getting treatment for a tooth infection. He said being underinsured has been incredibly frustrating.

“Every time you try to go to get the care you need, it’s like they can’t quite help you and you just feel so helpless,” he said.

Many of those who came to Seattle Center for the clinic had put off seeing providers. According to the clinic, 44% of people said they had waited at least seven months to receive care and were unable to get their health issues taken care of elsewhere.