© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

WA greenhouse gas allowance auction raises estimated $300M

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM PST
Election 2018 Washington
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
FILE - In this April 2, 2010, file photo, a refinery includes a gas flare flame that is part of normal plant operations, in Anacortes, Wash.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s first auction of greenhouse-gas pollution allowances has generated an estimated $300 million as companies, consumers and the Legislature get a glimpse of the cost of emitting greenhouse gases that are increasing climate catastrophes.

On Tuesday the Department of Ecology announced it had sold all of its almost 6.2 million allowances, each representing one metric ton of greenhouse-gas emissions, The Seattle Times reported.

The price was $48.50 per ton. The revenue raised will be confirmed in a report later this month after the financial transactions are completed, officials said.

The Washington auction price settled higher than prices in similar programs in California and Quebec.

Those supporting Washington’s carbon pricing program and its cap on emissions cheered the auction results.

“It demonstrates the strength of the cap in Washington state,” said Michael Mann, executive director of Clean and Prosperous Washington, a climate policy group. “We also shouldn’t read too much into the first auction.”

The program is the highlight of the state’s 2021 Climate Commitment Act. It sets a statewide cap on greenhouse-gas emissions that gradually decreases, with a goal of decarbonization by 2050. It requires polluters to decrease emissions steadily or buy allowances for pollution.

Polluting businesses can purchase the credits, or allowances, at quarterly auctions. Money raised from the auction goes to the Legislature, which intends to spend it on climate mitigation programs and clean energy projects.

Catherine Reheis-Boyd, the president and CEO of the Western States Petroleum Association, told the newspaper in a statement the auction price was “unnecessarily expensive” and would harm consumers and the economy.

“While the state is focused on the funds raised, today is not a day to celebrate and should be a warning for the viability of the program moving forward,” Reheis-Boyd said.

Tags
Environment PollutionClimate Commitment Actcarbon emissionscap and tradeDepartment of Ecology
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content

Why Support KNKX?

You depend on KNKX for trusted, in-depth local news, music by knowledgeable hosts and enlightening NPR programs. We depend on members for more than half of our financial support.

Give Today