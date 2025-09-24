UW study recommends keeping schools open during future pandemics

A new study from University of Washington recommends keeping school open during future pandemics to avoid major economic consequences.

UW researchers, with colleagues from Oxford University, analyzed 11 interventions used during the COVID-19 pandemic before vaccines were available. They estimated the learning loss from shutting down schools cost the United States $2 trillion dollars in future gross domestic product.

Researchers say officials could have used other measures to reduce transmission that would have been just as effective in limiting deaths from COVID as closing schools.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.

