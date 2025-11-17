Washington state health officials urge people to get COVID, flu vaccines

Washington state health officials are urging the public to get their up-to-date COVID-19 and flu vaccines ahead of the holiday season. This comes as vaccination rates have dramatically decreased.

In particular, the number of COVID-19 shots being administered has dropped compared to this time last year.

According to the state’s health department, about 23% fewer COVID vaccines have been given out. Flu shots are down by about 10% across Washington.

