Washington state health officials urge people to get COVID, flu vaccines

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:19 PM PST

Washington state health officials are urging the public to get their up-to-date COVID-19 and flu vaccines ahead of the holiday season. This comes as vaccination rates have dramatically decreased.

In particular, the number of COVID-19 shots being administered has dropped compared to this time last year.

According to the state’s health department, about 23% fewer COVID vaccines have been given out. Flu shots are down by about 10% across Washington.

Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
