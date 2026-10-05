Sponsored by KNKX. Tacoma’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, marking the official start of the holiday season, is set for Saturday, November 28 beginning at 5 pm at the Pantages Theater at South 9th Street and Broadway Plaza. There will be free refreshments, free photos with Santa, live entertainment courtesy of the JBLM Brass Quartet, and plenty of holiday cheer to go around. KNKX's Paige Hansen hosts the official Tree Lighting. Presented by Tacoma City Theaters and the City of Tacoma. KNKX invites you to an open house at our Tacoma studios (930 Broadway) from 4:30-5:50 p.m. Enjoy music from saxophonist Kareem Kandi and refreshments, and take a self-guided tour. Hope to see you there!

If you arrive early, you can enjoy a delightful performance of Sounds of the Season by the Tacoma Concert Band. The performance starts at 3:00 p.m.

Inside KNKX's Tacoma Studios at 930 Broadway:

Visit our open house from 4:30-5:50 p.m. - enjoy music from Kareem Kandi and refreshments, plus, you can take a self-guided tour.

