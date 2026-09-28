Vashon Island Holiday Art Studio Tour

Celebrate the creativity of the season during the Vashon Island Holiday Studio Tour, Saturdays and Sundays, December 5-6 & 12-13, 2026, from 10 am to 4 pm each day. The free, self-guided tour is organized by Vashon Island Visual Artists and features 40 studios and galleries, representing more than 130 artists and craftspeople. The organization’s website offers an interactive online map with details about each studio and gallery. Tour locations are spread throughout the island community, from the town center to outlying farms and shores, providing an escape for urban visitors.

The VIVA Studio Tour gives visitors the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts in a wide range of price points. You’ll be able to enhance the meaning of the gift by meeting its creator and discovering the story behind the piece. Works range from beautifully functional to decidedly decorative pieces and include oil paintings, ceramics, pastels, blown glass, linocuts, monoprints, acrylics, watercolors, photography, wearable fiber arts, jewelry, basketry, woodwork, leatherwork, stained glass, stonework, mosaics, garden art, sculpture, art cards, etched glass, artisan soap, and more.

Vashon Island offers a green getaway that combines rural charm with sophisticated tastes. Island restaurants serve an array of cuisines from Thai and vegetarian to locally sourced cafes.

You can find more information on the holiday tour and its artists, including an interactive map, on our website, https://vivartists.com.

