The local and state races KNKX is covering this election

If you’re not a politico, political news coverage can be kind of a bummer — overwhelming, wonky, dry. We’re here to help.

This election, KNKX reporters are focusing on a selection of lawmakers, competitive races and issues across Western Washington. Among them: the state “millionaires tax,” transgender student athletes participating in girls’ sports, tenants’ rights in Tacoma, and public safety in Seattle. All U.S. House seats are up for re-election, and certain state legislative races are expected to be extremely competitive. We'll also have information about how to cast ballots on time.

Tune in on the evening of Nov. 3 for live updates from our news team and national politics coverage from NPR.

Statewide ballot initiatives

Initiative No. IP26-645 would repeal Washington state’s tax on high earners, called the “millionaires tax.” The initiative was organized by hedge fund founder Brian Heywood and his conservative interest group Let’s Go Washington.

Initiative No. IL26-638 would ban transgender girls from participating in girls’ school sports and would require healthcare providers to verify the children’s biological sex. It was also put forward by Let’s Go Washington.

Initiative No. IL26-001 would rewrite Washington’s “parents bill of rights.” The initiative asks voters to roll back changes the state Legislature made to the law last year which gave schools more time to turn over materials like classroom curricula and other records to parents who request them, and keeps student’s medical and mental health records private.

State legislative races

17th District, which brushes Vancouver and extends to White Salmon and Goldendale, covering parts of Clark County.



Currently held by three Republicans, Democrats are hoping to make gains in the 17th after a strong primary showing. Incumbent Rep. Kevin Waters is up against Democratic challenger Ben Christly .

18th District, in southwest Washington’s Clark County.



Two Republican incumbents hold the state House seats in the 18th Legislative District. Rep. Stephanie McClintock is up against Democrat Randi Knott and Rep. John Ley is running against challenger Deken Letinich , also a Democrat.

26th District, encompassing Gig Harbor and parts of Kitsap and Pierce counties.



A seat is open in the purple district where Republican Katy Cornell is running against Democrat Renee Hernandez Greenfield .

29th District, around Pierce County and the Puyallup Reservation.



There are three seats up for election in Washington’s 29th District. Democrat Joe Bushnell , Tacoma’s deputy mayor, led the primary election. Democrat state Office of Equity adviser Patrick Stickney advanced as well.

, Tacoma’s deputy mayor, led the primary election. Democrat state Office of Equity adviser advanced as well. Democratic candidate Krista Perez is challenging incumbent Rep. Melanie Morgan , also a Democrat, to represent the 29th District. Perez led in the primary. She was arrested for a suspected DUI in August.

37th District, representing South Seattle:



Jaelynn Scott is likely to become Washington's first openly transgender legislator, and could be one of two members of the Democratic Socialists of America in the state Legislature.

48th District, which covers parts of King County’s Eastside:



Redmond City Council Member Jessica Forsythe is running against Rep. Amy Walen of Kirkland. Forsythe won the primary by 17 votes.

State Supreme Court races

Five state Supreme Court justice seats are up for election this November. That makes up a majority of the court, so this year’s election could shift its ideology. The new court will likely be deciding on the constitutionality of the newly passed income tax on high earners , also known as the “millionaires tax,” adding incentive to closely watch these races. The candidates are:

District 1: Incumbent Colleen Melody and challenger Scott Edwards

Incumbent Colleen Melody and challenger Scott Edwards District 3: Jaime Hawk and David Stevens

Jaime Hawk and David Stevens District 4: Ian Birk and Sean O’Donnell

Ian Birk and Sean O’Donnell District 5: Incumbent Theo Angelis and challenger Dave Larson

Incumbent Theo Angelis and challenger Dave Larson District 7: Incumbent Debra Stephens and challenger Todd Bloom

U.S. congressional races

Washington’s 1st Congressional District, which includes parts of King and Snohomish counties



Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene will face GOP challenger Mary Silva in November.

Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan and Island counties, and parts of Snohomish County



Democratic Rep. Rick Larson will face Republican challenger Edwin Feller in the general election.

Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, southwest Washington



Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will face off against Republican state Sen. John Braun .

Washington’s 4th Congressional District, central Washington



Republican Amanda McKinney — who is backed by President Donald Trump — will be up against Democrat John Duresky in November. The seat is being vacated by outgoing Rep. Dan Newhouse, who has held it since 2015.

Washington’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater as well as parts of Tacoma, Puyallup and Joint Base Lewis McChord.



In the primary for U.S. House District 10, incumbent Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland secured first place. Her opponent in November will be Republican Chris D. Chung .

King County races

County Assessor: Rob Foxcurran came out of the August primary race for King County assessor with 47% of the votes. In a distant second was Dominique M Scarimbolo , with 19%. The assessor determines property values to ensure fair tax distribution, though this position does not set taxes.

County Council District 2: This seat was vacated by Gormay Zahilay when he was elected as the county executive. Candidates Rebecca Saldaña and Toshiko Grace Hasegawa advanced to the general election.

Pierce County races

In the race for Pierce County Council District 7, Democrat Brenda Lykins is running against Republican candidate Mike Solan , the former president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild who has generated controversy in the past for comments he made about Black Lives Matter Protestors. The seat is being vacated by Robyn Denson.

Seattle City Council

Nonpartisan candidates Julie Kang and Nilu Jenks are running for Position 5 on the Seattle City Council. This race is steeped in discussions around public safety and affordability. Whoever is elected will serve through 2027 , completing former Councilmember Cathy Moore's term. Moore resigned in 2025, citing health and personal reasons .

Tacoma ballot initiatives