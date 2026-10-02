Town Hall Seattle presents Global Rhythms: Corey Harris and Cedric Watson

Hosted by guitarist Corey Harris and featuring fiddler Cedric Watson, True Blues brings the extraordinary living culture of the blues to Town Hall Seattle.

Awarded a MacArthur Fellowship grant for the study of the blues’ African roots, Harris started as a street musician in New Orleans; he has lived in Cameroon and performs around the world. Watson, a musician of prodigious talents, channels his diverse ancestry (African, French, Native American, and Spanish) to create his brand of sounds; in True Blues, his vast repertoire of Zydeco melodies, fiddle tunes, and powerhouse vocals add compelling texture to this American music. Together, the like-minded musicians explore the roots and soul of the American blues.