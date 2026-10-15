- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: All
STG Presents & Soul'd Out Welcome John Scofield November 6th
- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: All
STG Presents & Soul'd Out Welcome John Scofield November 6th
This fall, Scofield will be looking back at his classic fusion groove compositions with ELECTROSPECTIVE—featuring Adam Deitch, Larry Goldings, and Oteil Burbridge. The repertoire draws from fan-favorite fusion and groove albums like Blue Matter (1987), A Go Go (1997), and Überjam (2002), alongside brand-new material in the same style. Rather than simply copying the original studio recordings, Scofield reinterprets the tracks with decades of seasoned perspective and fresh improvisational energy.
Neptune Theatre
https://www.stgpresents.org/events/john-scofield-electrospective/
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Neptune Theatre
1303 NE 45th StreetSeattle, Washington 98105