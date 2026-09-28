South Sound Community Orchestra December Concert

When: Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 7:00 PM

Where: Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey, WA 98503

Enjoy music from our brand-new Sinfonietta String Orchestra, conducted by Emily Golan, along with classics performed by our Symphony Orchestra. The program includes Johann Wenzel’s Kalliwoda, featuring soloist Karen Berets; Hungarian March, conducted by guest conductor Jamie Phelps; and selections from The Nutcracker and more, conducted by Lantz Berets.

Free admission — donations welcome!

All ages — Bring your family and friends to celebrate the season with music and community.

