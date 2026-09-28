- Community Events,
- Live Music: Classical,
- Holiday event
South Sound Community Orchestra December Concert
- Community Events,
- Live Music: Classical,
- Holiday event
South Sound Community Orchestra December Concert
South Sound Community Orchestra December Concert
When: Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 7:00 PM
Where: Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey, WA 98503
Enjoy music from our brand-new Sinfonietta String Orchestra, conducted by Emily Golan, along with classics performed by our Symphony Orchestra. The program includes Johann Wenzel’s Kalliwoda, featuring soloist Karen Berets; Hungarian March, conducted by guest conductor Jamie Phelps; and selections from The Nutcracker and more, conducted by Lantz Berets.
Free admission — donations welcome!
All ages — Bring your family and friends to celebrate the season with music and community.
Lacey Community Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
South Sound Community Orchestra
ssco@southsoundcommunityorchestra.org
Artist Group Info
South Sound Community Orchestra
ssco@southsoundcommunityorchestra.org
Lacey Community Center
6729 Pacific Ave SELacey, Washington 98503