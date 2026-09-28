- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Holiday event
Santa’s Merry Museum Night
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Holiday event
Santa’s Merry Museum Night
The most wonderful time of the year just got merrier! Join us for our first Santa’s Merry Museum Night, packed with holiday magic, festive fun, and memories your family will treasure. Our elves will help capture your family’s special moment with Santa & Mrs. Claus on your phone.
• Take a photo with Santa & Mrs. Claus
• Meet The Grinch & Cindy Lou Who
• Make a Handcrafted Ornament
• Enjoy Cookies & Cocoa
• Design a festive wreath
• Silkscreen a holiday card
• Go sock skating
• and more!
Presented in Memory of Dana Garson
Cocoa & Cookies sponsored by Harbor Foods
Hands On Children's Museum
$25 per person for members | $35 per person for non-members
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818