The most wonderful time of the year just got merrier! Join us for our first Santa’s Merry Museum Night, packed with holiday magic, festive fun, and memories your family will treasure. Our elves will help capture your family’s special moment with Santa & Mrs. Claus on your phone.

• Take a photo with Santa & Mrs. Claus

• Meet The Grinch & Cindy Lou Who

• Make a Handcrafted Ornament

• Enjoy Cookies & Cocoa

• Design a festive wreath

• Silkscreen a holiday card

• Go sock skating

• and more!

Presented in Memory of Dana Garson

Cocoa & Cookies sponsored by Harbor Foods