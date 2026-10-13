Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden Presents: The Fall Foliage Festival and Plant Sale November 7 & 8

The Fall Foliage Festival and Plant Sale

November 7 - 8th

Saturday - Sunday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Celebrate the colors of autumn at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden during our annual Fall Foliage Festival & Plant Sale.

Explore 22 acres of woodland paths and discover the Garden’s fall color, shop for specialty plants, and browse a curated selection of art and handmade goods inspired by nature and the outdoors.

Admission to the Fall Foliage Festival is free and open to the public.

Come explore and enjoy the Garden

Shop for Specialty Plants

Bring your plant list and discover something new for your garden. Our specialty plant vendors will offer a selection of unusual plants, garden-worthy specimens and collector favorites.

This year’s plant vendors include:

The Green Gargoyle

Wanderlust Nursery

Celestial Dream Gardens

Hardy Fern Foundation

With several specialty growers represented, the plant sale is an opportunity to discover plants you may not find at a typical garden center and talk with vendors who share your interest in plants.

Art, Handmade Goods & More

The Fall Foliage Festival also features a small selection of artists and makers offering work inspired by nature, the garden and the Pacific Northwest.

Browse photography, handcrafted birdhouses, pottery, jewelry, artwork and other unique handmade goods while enjoying the Garden’s fall landscape.

We intentionally keep the festival’s vendor lineup small, creating a more relaxed experience where visitors have room to browse and connect with the artists, makers and growers.

In addition to shopping and exploring the Garden, the festival will feature:

Food trucks with refreshments and treats

Fall color guided tours highlighting the Garden’s autumn landscape

Children’s scavenger hunt for young visitors to enjoy while exploring the Garden

Phytosanitary inspection services for visitors purchasing plants for international transport

Come spend the day exploring the Garden, discovering specialty plants and enjoying the colors of the season.

Fall is a beautiful time to explore the Rhody Garden. Wander through 22 acres of woodland paths and experience the changing colors of Japanese maples, rhododendrons, companion plants and other specimens throughout the Garden.

Make a day of it. Explore the Garden. Shop for plants and handmade goods. Enjoy the beauty of the Pacific Northwest in autumn.

Admission is free.