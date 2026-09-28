Rat City Roller Derby Season 21 Home Team Season Opener

Rat City Roller Derby Season 21 is kicking off with a rematch of the Champs game last season!

Our new Home Team champions, Ship Wreckers, will be taking on Derby Liberation Front in this single header game at Southgate Roller Rink! Get your tickets today!

Doors open 5:00; first whistle will be at 5:45pm, end of event around 7PM.

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Bake sale & merch items available for purchase! Full bar available for 21+ participants.