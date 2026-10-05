The Punk Rock Flea Market returns for HOLIDAZE 2026! Two hundred independent vendors, artists, makers, collectors, and semi-pro purveyors of the unexpected fill the Quality Flea Center on Capitol Hill for three glorious days. Dig through mountains of vintage clothing, vinyl records, handmade jewelry, original art, electronics, books, oddities, haunted housewares, zines, dubious antiquities, collectibles, and all manner of magnificent junk. Skip the strip mall, ditch the gift cards, and find something wonderfully weird for everyone on your holiday list be they naughty, nice, nerdy, nostalgic, neurodivergent, nonconformist, or notoriously difficult to shop for.

As always, we’ve got a wide selection of food to keep you fueled, cold beer and other adult beverages to keep the buzz going, and live DJs spinning records ALL DAMN DAY. Shop, drink, eat, dance, repeat as necessary.

After 20 YEARS of glorious misdeeds, PRFM remains an ALL AGES experience. Kids bring the commotion, elders bring the wisdom, and everyone brings the noise — that’s how we roll. It still costs just ONE MEASLY DOLLAR to enter the PRFM! THAT’S the holiday spirit we’re talking about!

And of course the PRFM continues to support our friends the Low Income Housing Institute, aka. LIHI, a non-profit organization that provides

homes for homeless and low-income people all around the Puget Sound. More info about them at www.lihi.org. The Punk Rock Flea Market is supported in part by 4Culture and by the generous spirit of Hunters Capital.