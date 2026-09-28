Northwest Dance Presents The Mortgage Lifters

Northwest Dance Network presents The Mortgage Lifters. Due to a generous benefactor, NW Dance will roll back its usual fee of $25 to $20. Come to Lief Erikson Hall, 2245 NW 57th Street, Seattle, WA, Saturday November 7th, 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. Enjoys an evening of lively swing music and a free pre-dance lesson with Dean Paton and Heidi Fish, who will explore "Foxtrot Variations with Your East Coast Swing."

Taking their name from a heirloom tomato, the Lifter's swing and what they call "pop music from the first half of the 20th Century," wowed dancers at this year's Folklife Festival. "I especially enjoyed that they played swing classics that aren't overplayed," said dancer Lauri Miller.

For a bonus, expect some true-to-the-era orignials and tunes from far-flung lands. Like the band's tasty namesake, The Mortgage Lifters "start off mild, and then build, with a long finish on the palate." A joyous quartet.

More information is at https:nwdance.net.