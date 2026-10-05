Ring in the new year early at our Noon Year’s Party on December 31st! Celebrate with a family countdown, a Times Square-style ball drop, a bubble dance party, exciting Dr. Science demos, and more. Make magical memories and welcome the new year with the whole family!

• Purchase, design, and print a t-shirt, tote bag, apron, or baby onesie for $15+tax

• Snap a family photo at the photobooth to ring in the new year

• Sparkle into 2027 by visiting our fabulous glam station

• Craft a dazzling kaleidoscope of colorful, glittering magic

• Fashion your own wand and crown to celebrate with

• Construct a mini disco ball to continue the party at home

Presenting Sponsor: Commencement Bank