- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Holiday event
Noon Year's Eve Party
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Holiday event
Noon Year's Eve Party
Ring in the new year early at our Noon Year’s Party on December 31st! Celebrate with a family countdown, a Times Square-style ball drop, a bubble dance party, exciting Dr. Science demos, and more. Make magical memories and welcome the new year with the whole family!
• Purchase, design, and print a t-shirt, tote bag, apron, or baby onesie for $15+tax
• Snap a family photo at the photobooth to ring in the new year
• Sparkle into 2027 by visiting our fabulous glam station
• Craft a dazzling kaleidoscope of colorful, glittering magic
• Fashion your own wand and crown to celebrate with
• Construct a mini disco ball to continue the party at home
Presenting Sponsor: Commencement Bank
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818