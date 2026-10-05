- Holiday event,
- Community Events,
- Benefits/Fundraisers
Mount Baker Home Tour
- Holiday event,
- Community Events,
- Benefits/Fundraisers
Mount Baker Home Tour
Join the Mount Baker Home Tour on December 5th, a cherished tradition since 1971. Explore six architectural treasures, from stately historic residences to newly remodeled gems and charming family homes. Crafts will be for sale at the Clubhouse. Proceeds support the Mount Baker Community Club’s neighborhood programs.
Mount Baker Community Club
$35 in advance; $40 at the door
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Mount Baker Community Club
(206) 722-7209
secretary@mountbaker.org
Mount Baker Community Club
2811 Mt Rainier Dr Sseattle, Washington 98144