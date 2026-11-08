- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Cultural celebration
Latvian Holiday Bazaar
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Cultural celebration
Latvian Holiday Bazaar
LATVIAN CENTER HOLIDAY MARKET from November 14, 2026 10 AM to 4 PM; November 15, 2026 12
Noon to 4 PM. Fun for the whole family! Featuring Christmas specialty foods, ethnic Latvian foods, candles,
wellness items, glass art, decorative pillows, dolls, hand-dyed yarns, knitted goods, jewelry, ceramics, and
much more from local vendors. A typical Latvian hot lunch will be available all day Saturday with a soup lunch
available on Sunday. Baked goods will be available both days. The Latvian folk dance group will perform
Saturday at 12:30. Lithuanian dance groups performing on Sunday at 12:15
Latvian Community Center of Seattle
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Latvian Association of Washington State
Latvian Community Center of Seattle
11710 3rd AVE NE SeattleSeattle, Washington 98125