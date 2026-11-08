Latvian Holiday Bazaar

LATVIAN CENTER HOLIDAY MARKET from November 14, 2026 10 AM to 4 PM; November 15, 2026 12

Noon to 4 PM. Fun for the whole family! Featuring Christmas specialty foods, ethnic Latvian foods, candles,

wellness items, glass art, decorative pillows, dolls, hand-dyed yarns, knitted goods, jewelry, ceramics, and

much more from local vendors. A typical Latvian hot lunch will be available all day Saturday with a soup lunch

available on Sunday. Baked goods will be available both days. The Latvian folk dance group will perform

Saturday at 12:30. Lithuanian dance groups performing on Sunday at 12:15