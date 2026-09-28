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  • Holiday event

Kim Maguire presents: Songs for the Season of Light

  • Holiday event

Kim Maguire presents: Songs for the Season of Light

Songs for the Season of Light is an evening house concert with Kim Maguire, pianist David Joyner and bassist, Clipper Anderson. Kim's classical training and love of jazz meet David's elegant piano and Clipper's swingin' bass in a program of enduring favorites. From the sophisticated swing of Mel Tormé and Nat King Cole to the warmth and beauty of songs made famous by Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, and Julie Andrews, the evening explores the many musical moods of the season: the sparkle of a swinging tune and the intimacy of a quiet ballad.

Drawing on a rich musical tradition without dressing it up or reinventing it, Songs for the Season of Light simply celebrates great songs, great arrangements, and the voices that made them classics. There may even be a sing-along…

This is a BYOB event so bring your favorite libations and snacks. There will be a communal table as well if you wish to bring something to share. Glasses and utensils provided. Seating is tiered, all with a great view of the show.

Address provided in email receipt.

Kim's House & Garden Concerts
25-40
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kim Maguire
206-948-1233
kimmaguire6@gmail.com
www.kimmaguirejazz.com

Artist Group Info

Kim Maguire
maguirevoice@gmail.com
www.kimmaguirejazz.com
Kim's House & Garden Concerts
given upon receipt
Kirkland, Washington 98034
2069481233
maguirevoice@gmail.com
http://kimmaguirejazz.com