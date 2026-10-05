🎄🦖 PUYALLUP, GET READY TO ROAR INTO THE HOLIDAYS! JURASSIC QUEST IS COMING! 🦕🎅

Make this holiday season one to remember with a prehistoric adventure for the whole family! From December 11–13, 2026, Jurassic Quest is bringing holiday magic and larger-than-life dinosaurs to the Washington State Fair Event Center for a festive weekend filled with prehistoric fun!

🦖 Get up close with towering dinosaurs, including a 60-foot Spinosaurus, an 80-foot Apatosaurus, and a gigantic life-size T. rex!

🌊 Dive into Ancient Oceans to discover incredible prehistoric marine life like our 50 foot Megalodon.

❄️ Explore Frozen Frontier, an exciting journey into the world of Ice Age animals like our great Mammoth.

🎅 Enjoy FREE photos with Santa! Bring the family together for a festive holiday memory!

🎄 Experience holiday-themed lighting, festive music, seasonal décor, and holiday activities throughout the event!

🦕 Plus, enjoy interactive Raptor Training, adorable baby dinosaur meet-and-greets, dinosaur rides, fossil digs, crafts, science activities, bounce houses, games, and so much more!

💙 Sensory & Mobility Friendly: Join us Saturday from 8:00–9:00 AM for a quieter, more accessible experience designed for guests with sensory sensitivities and mobility needs.

🎟️ SPECIAL DECEMBER OFFER! Save 15% on tickets with code DECCAL15 at checkout!

📍 Washington State Fair Event Center

📅 December 11–13, 2026

🎟️ Get your tickets: https://www.jurassicquest.com/events/DYNL1S

Make holiday memories millions of years in the making! From festive fun and free Santa photos to incredible dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest is the place where prehistoric adventure meets holiday magic! 🎄🦖💚

