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J's House of Leather Pop-Up

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J's House of Leather Pop-Up

Good leather has a way of collecting stories. A few scuffs, a little character, and somehow it gets better with age.

This Saturday, Jay's House of Leather brings a collection of handcrafted leather goods to The Handsome Jack. Wallets, bags, bracelets, and beautiful things made to go wherever life takes you.

Made by hand. Made to last. Made to look even better after you've put a few miles on 'em.

Jay's House of Leather
Saturday, November 14
At The Handsome Jack Supply Company, Fremont.

Murphy Gilson
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Handsome Jack Supply Company
The Handsome Jack Supply Company
murphy@thehandsomejack.com
The Handsome Jack Supply Company
Murphy Gilson
223 N 36th Street
Seattle, Washington 98103
murphy@thehandsomejack.com
https://www.thehandsomejack.com