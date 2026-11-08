J's House of Leather Pop-Up

Good leather has a way of collecting stories. A few scuffs, a little character, and somehow it gets better with age.

This Saturday, Jay's House of Leather brings a collection of handcrafted leather goods to The Handsome Jack. Wallets, bags, bracelets, and beautiful things made to go wherever life takes you.

Made by hand. Made to last. Made to look even better after you've put a few miles on 'em.

Jay's House of Leather

Saturday, November 14

At The Handsome Jack Supply Company, Fremont.