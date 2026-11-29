On Saturday, December 5, eight independent studios across Seattle, Gather Pottery, Yu Tang Ceramics, Clay Club, Third Place Pottery, Of the Earth, South End Ceramics, Westwood Art Studio, and Throw & Build Pottery Studio, will team up for Jingle Pots, sending visitors on a route from Wallingford to West Seattle. Many local potters will be selling their work, and each studio is adding its own perks, from raffles and free pots to hands-on activities.

For your holiday weekend roundup, the details are:

Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Yu Tang Ceramics and Clay Club Sale runs 1-4 PM, and Westwood Art Studio Sale runs 10 AM - 5 PM)

Eight studios across Seattle, free to attend

Website: https://sites.google.com/throwandbuild.com/jingle-pots-pottery-sale/home