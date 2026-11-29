- Community Events,
- Holiday event,
- Fairs & Festivals
Jingle Pots Holiday Sale
- Community Events,
- Holiday event,
- Fairs & Festivals
Jingle Pots Holiday Sale
On Saturday, December 5, eight independent studios across Seattle, Gather Pottery, Yu Tang Ceramics, Clay Club, Third Place Pottery, Of the Earth, South End Ceramics, Westwood Art Studio, and Throw & Build Pottery Studio, will team up for Jingle Pots, sending visitors on a route from Wallingford to West Seattle. Many local potters will be selling their work, and each studio is adding its own perks, from raffles and free pots to hands-on activities.
For your holiday weekend roundup, the details are:
Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Yu Tang Ceramics and Clay Club Sale runs 1-4 PM, and Westwood Art Studio Sale runs 10 AM - 5 PM)
Eight studios across Seattle, free to attend
Website: https://sites.google.com/throwandbuild.com/jingle-pots-pottery-sale/home