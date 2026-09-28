Holiday Market Sip ‘n’ Shop at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle

Celebrate the holidays at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle’s inaugural Holiday Market Sip ‘n’ Shop on Sunday, December 6, from 11 AM-4 PM! Guests can shop a curated mix of Seattle’s chicest local brands, from statement jewelry and stylish home goods to beauty finds and more. It’s a great chance to check a few names off the holiday shopping list while supporting local makers. All people and pets are welcome! Guests can make a morning out of it with festive brunch at Marin, Kimpton's on-site restaurant, from 8 AM-2PM!