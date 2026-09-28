Critical Mass Big Band with Danny Quintero and Sugartime Trio

Critical Mass Big Band, Danny Quintero, and Sugartime Trio unite powerhouse instrumentation to create an unforgettable live music experience. For over 25 years, Critical Mass Big Band has stood as a cornerstone of contemporary jazz in the Pacific Northwest. Featuring an 18-person lineup of saxophones, trumpets, trombones, and a driving rhythm section, the ensemble delivers high-energy big band jazz with precision, passion, and undeniable swing.

Danny Quintero delivers the electrifying sound and timeless style of classic jazz with a voice that commands the room. From Sinatra favorites to Great American Songbook classics, Danny brings old-school cool to every performance. Backed by powerhouse musicians, this show will be filled with big-band excitement and the infectious energy that gets audiences smiling, tapping their feet, and coming back for more.

Sugartime Trio adds a fresh and stylish vocal dimension. Since 2016, this acclaimed female jazz/pop ensemble has charmed audiences with their tight three-part harmonies, blending hot swing with lush ballads. Their repertoire spans from the golden age of the 1930s to modern favorites, delivered with their signature blend of sophistication, charisma, and polish.

Together, these standout acts create a vibrant fusion of classic big band power and sleek vocal artistry—offering audiences a timeless yet contemporary music experience.