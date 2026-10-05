- Live Music: Alternative/Indie
Colour Wall, Nessa, Mountain Maps
- Live Music: Alternative/Indie
Colour Wall, Nessa, Mountain Maps
Colour Wall (Tacoma) is an ambient slowcore band. Nessa (Seattle) draws from indie, country, and everything in between. Mountain Maps (Seattle) plays shoegaze, noise, and downtempo.
Slice of Life Pizza
8045 Pacific Ave
Tacoma WA, 98408
11/20
Doors: 7:00 PM
Music: 8:00 PM
All Ages
$10 Admission
Listen before the show:
Colour Wall: https://colourwall.bandcamp.com/track/bridge-instrumental-live
Nessa: https://nessaband.bandcamp.com/album/the-palouse
Mountain Maps: https://mountainmaps.bandcamp.com/album/sunblind-lo-fi-single
Slice of Life Pizza
$10
07:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
colour wall
emoteched@proton.me
Slice of Life Pizza
8045 Pacific Avetacoma, Washington 98408
253-507-4731