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  • Live Music: Alternative/Indie

Colour Wall, Nessa, Mountain Maps

  • Live Music: Alternative/Indie

Colour Wall, Nessa, Mountain Maps

Colour Wall (Tacoma) is an ambient slowcore band. Nessa (Seattle) draws from indie, country, and everything in between. Mountain Maps (Seattle) plays shoegaze, noise, and downtempo.

Slice of Life Pizza 
8045 Pacific Ave
Tacoma WA, 98408

11/20

Doors: 7:00 PM
Music: 8:00 PM

All Ages
$10 Admission

Listen before the show:

Colour Wall: https://colourwall.bandcamp.com/track/bridge-instrumental-live
Nessa: https://nessaband.bandcamp.com/album/the-palouse
Mountain Maps: https://mountainmaps.bandcamp.com/album/sunblind-lo-fi-single

Slice of Life Pizza
$10
07:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

colour wall
emoteched@proton.me
https://colourwall.bandcamp.com/track/bridge-instrumental-live
Slice of Life Pizza
8045 Pacific Ave
tacoma, Washington 98408
253-507-4731
https://www.instagram.com/soflpizzeria/