Colour Wall, Nessa, Mountain Maps

Colour Wall (Tacoma) is an ambient slowcore band. Nessa (Seattle) draws from indie, country, and everything in between. Mountain Maps (Seattle) plays shoegaze, noise, and downtempo.

Slice of Life Pizza

8045 Pacific Ave

Tacoma WA, 98408

11/20

Doors: 7:00 PM

Music: 8:00 PM

All Ages

$10 Admission

Listen before the show:

Colour Wall: https://colourwall.bandcamp.com/track/bridge-instrumental-live

Nessa: https://nessaband.bandcamp.com/album/the-palouse

Mountain Maps: https://mountainmaps.bandcamp.com/album/sunblind-lo-fi-single