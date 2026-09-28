Cocktails and Conversations: The Autumn Edit at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle

For The Girls Seattle is bringing back its popular girls’ night with Cocktails and Conversations: The Autumn Edit at Marin inside Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle. The evening features cocktails, curated bites, and fall-inspired details, including a welcome cocktail, an interactive perfume bar experience by Noir Lux, and signature conversation cards to spark meaningful connections. Guests are invited to dress in shades of brown and cream, so think espresso, mocha, caramel, and cream. Come solo or with friends for an evening rooted in good drinks and even better conversation. Tickets are limited.