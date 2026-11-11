Mountain Valley Chapel welcomes neighbors of all ages to celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Eve. The candlelight service begins at 6 p.m. with Scripture, prayer and worship. Stay afterward for hot cocoa and cookies in the fellowship hall. The evening ends at 7:30 p.m. No tickets or RSVP are needed. For step-free entry, use the main door from the main parking lot. Event details: https://www.mountainvalleychapel.org/event-details/christmas-eve-candlelight-service-in-gold-bar