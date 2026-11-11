- Holiday event
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service in Gold Bar
- Holiday event
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service in Gold Bar
Mountain Valley Chapel welcomes neighbors of all ages to celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Eve. The candlelight service begins at 6 p.m. with Scripture, prayer and worship. Stay afterward for hot cocoa and cookies in the fellowship hall. The evening ends at 7:30 p.m. No tickets or RSVP are needed. For step-free entry, use the main door from the main parking lot. Event details: https://www.mountainvalleychapel.org/event-details/christmas-eve-candlelight-service-in-gold-bar
Mountain Valley Chapel
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 24 Dec 2026
Mountain Valley Chapel
230 Lewis AvenueGold Bar, Washington 98251
360-793-0312