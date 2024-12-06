Best of the blues: John Kessler shares his favorite 2024 releases

It’s become a tradition: Every December I round up what I feel to be the most memorable songs of the year. It’s always hard to narrow it down to just a few, and there were many great releases in 2024.

The good news is that although blues music has been with us for over 100 years, the genre is alive and well and still contains universal truths for the modern world.

Cedric Burnside — “Hill Country Love”

Album: Hill Country Love

As the grandson of R.L. Burnside, Cedric Burnside is the heir to a powerful legacy of North Mississippi, or Hill Country blues. Generally speaking, Hill Country blues is more rhythmic and repetitive than Mississippi Delta blues, making it more closely aligned with the African music that is the genesis of all American blues. This track has an effortless, bouncy feel, that doesn’t sound calculated or rehearsed.

Gary Clark Jr. — “What About the Children” feat. Stevie Wonder

Album: JPEG Raw

An unflinching look at the struggles of African American communities, and a powerful call for reckoning with the seemingly un-fixable problems of raising a family in 21st century America. Gary Clark, Jr. has been becoming steadily more political with his music, and of course Stevie Wonder has a long history of songwriting that addresses inequality and justice, for example “Living for the City” or “Higher Ground.”

Lizz Wright — “Sweet Feeling”

Album: Shadow

While Lizz Wright draws upon most forms of Americana, this love song leans heavily in a gospel direction. Gospel is natural for her, as she was musical director of the small Georgia church where her father was pastor. This song is a remake of soul singer Candi Staton’s 1969 track, and is released on Wright’s own record label, Blues and Greens, which aims to support artists beyond the traditional, establishment music system.

Joanne Shaw Taylor — “Heavy Soul”

Album: Heavy Soul

A tough and driving soul/blues track that creates a suitable moody atmosphere for this lament. Since she began her career as a teenager, Joanne Shaw Taylor has evolved into an adept songwriter and has learned to focus her considerable guitar chops into easily digestible pieces.

Colin James — “Protection” feat. Lucinda Williams

Album: Into the Sun

A double dose of Americana goodness has one of Canada’s best known bluesmen joining forces with Nashville icon Lucinda Williams for a remake of her 2014 song. Colin James’ effortless guitar soloing supports the moody vibe without dominating, and their voices blend perfectly.

Sonny Gullage — “Go Be Free”

Album: Go Be Free

This is the debut of the year from young Louisiana singer/songwriter/keyboardist Sonny Gullage. He came to national attention as a contestant on the 2022 season of American Idol. Propelled by the drums of his producer Tom Hambridge (known for his collaborations with Buddy Guy and Susan Tedeschi) and with a powerful vocal counterpoint, this song has an unstoppable anthem-like effect that will have you bouncing along to the beat.

Shemekia Copeland — “Down on Bended Knee”

Album: Blame It On Eve

With one of the most powerful voices in modern blues, Shemekia Copeland’s intensity is closely matched by the burning guitar of producer Will Kimbrough. This song was written by her father, Johnny Copeland, and features a “greasy”6/8 time signature with a massive groove.

Fantastic Negrito — “Son of a Broken Man”

Album: Son of a Broken Man

Fantastic Negrito is one of the most progressive and edgy modern blues players, and has recently won three Grammy awards for Contemporary Blues Album. Overall this release is more contemplative and introspective than his earlier work , with less grandstanding and more pure emotion. As he told The Christian Science Monitor , the album is an open letter to his deceased father, and is part of his effort towards healing their fractured relationship. Further, it is his way of making peace with his own son.

Songhoy Blues — “Issa”

Album: Heritage

From the country of Mali in West Africa, Songhoy Blues represent the sound of African “desert blues.” While they may be singing in Songhai, the power of their blues translates easily. “Issa” means “river” in their language and the song is a plea to respect the river and keep it clean for the benefit of all who depend on it. They are one of the modern groups that connect the dots between African and American blues.

Ruthie Foster — “Heartshine”

Album: Mileage

Ruthie Foster has one of the most identifiable voices in modern blues, seamlessly blending virtually all forms of Americana, with a strong unifying gospel feel. She has the ability to write complex songs that nonetheless are relatable and easy to sing along with.

Eric Bibb — “Roll on Buddy”

Album: In the Real World

Eric Bibb has developed a style of acoustic guitar playing that has become his signature sound. His folk-blues guitar picking, is offset by psychedelic production that features lush background vocals, African flutes, and layers of percussion.

Tune to KNKX every Saturday & Sunday at 6 p.m. for All Blues hosted by John Kessler. Journey through blues history with iconic artists and today's rising stars. Find the past two weeks of All Blues On-Demand.