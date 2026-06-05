China's highest bridge brings tourists and internet access to remote communities

GUIZHOU, China — For tourists, a massive new suspension bridge in southwestern China is a new selfie spot and social media attraction. But for local residents, it's something far more practical: a link to the highway that cuts travel times from hours to just minutes, and a symbol of a flow of investment that has provided unprecedented access to high-speed internet in this remote region.

At 625 meters (2,050 feet) above the river below, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in the mountainous province of Guizhou is considered the world's highest bridge. The structure stretches 2,890 meters (9,482 feet), with a main span of 1,420 meters (4,660 feet).

Since it opened in September 2025, thousands of tourists have visited the area, where companies are also investing in high-speed 5G network infrastructure. The influx of visitors has given rise to new businesses, from stores and restaurants to homestays catering to tourists.

The Associated Press recently joined a media tour of the region.

As China expands transportation and internet infrastructure in remote areas, nearby communities have also benefited from broader internet coverage. One example is Tianlong Tunpu, an ancient town with more than 600 years of history located more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the bridge.

Originally established as a military outpost during the Ming Dynasty, the town is known for local Dixi operas characterized by military-themed storytelling, striking wooden masks and an unusual performance style that sets it apart from other styles of Chinese opera.

Residents say the community is receiving more visitors, in part because social media allows them to promote the town to a wider audience.

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