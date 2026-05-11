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This year's Seattle International Film Festival is screening fewer films

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published May 11, 2026 at 10:24 AM PDT

The Seattle International Film Festival has kicked off with fewer films and an eye toward sustainability.

In total, SIFF’s 11-day festival is screening 203 films throughout six venues in Seattle. That’s about 50 fewer films than last year. This comes after the organization laid off administrative staff to narrow a budget gap and exited operations at the Egyptian Theater within the past year.

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Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
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