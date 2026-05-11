This year's Seattle International Film Festival is screening fewer films
The Seattle International Film Festival has kicked off with fewer films and an eye toward sustainability.
In total, SIFF’s 11-day festival is screening 203 films throughout six venues in Seattle. That’s about 50 fewer films than last year. This comes after the organization laid off administrative staff to narrow a budget gap and exited operations at the Egyptian Theater within the past year.
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