Pierce County is creating a solar array on an old landfill on the Key Peninsula

There's not much that can be done with closed landfills. When these sites fill up with garbage, they are capped with layers of soil, clay and plastic liners. As the garbage decomposes, the ground can shift and become unsteady. Disturbing the capped landfill can release fumes like methane .

Still, some have found opportunity on these sites. Places across the country have turned old landfills into solar array fields, including one in New Jersey that has been operating since 2015 . According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the New Jersey site, which has about 42,000 panels, produces enough power for 2,000 households.

Now, Pierce County is working to turn the old Purdy landfill into a green energy producer that will eventually benefit the Key Peninsula community.

" There are a lot of things that are not allowed on a closed landfill, for good reason. We think this is the highest and best use for this property," said Ryan Dicks, a sustainability manager and solid waste administrator for the county. "It has unfettered access to the sun. There are no trees for a little bit. So finding this large of an area that isn't fully treed is really rare in western Washington, and so that's why it made really great sense to go with a solar project."

With $2.3 million from the state's Climate Commitment Act, the county recently completed installation of a solar array on the capped landfill. The total project is estimated to cost $3.5 million, and the remaining $1.2 million came from the county.

The site has 1,500 panels over an area that's the size of nearly two football fields.

How it will work

The county anticipates that the solar array will begin generating energy by the end of the year. Then, the county plans to sell the energy to Peninsula Light Company, the area's utility, and use that to help some residents on the Key Peninsula drive down energy costs.

The county estimated the solar array will bring in about $20,000 to $50,000 annually.

It's still being determined what programs the funds will go towards. County staff said it could be used to help residents pay for weatherization projects or install a heat pump to make homes more energy efficient. The money could also go towards utility bill assistance for low-income residents.

"We believe that this one-megawatt solar project is gonna create enough energy to run 100 homes for the entire year," Dicks said.

Even during the Big Dark of Pacific Northwest winters, these panels can keep working. The tilted panels will sluff any snow off of them. On really cold, clear winter days, the panels will absorb the sun's energy. Plus, sun rays still peek through on cloudy days.

Pierce County closed the Purdy Landfill in 1989, but it's still being used as a transfer center. Community members can bring garbage to the facility, which is then transported to an active landfill.

Solar panels can last up to 50 years, and Dicks said the county plans to have them on site as long as they're functional.

The county also plans to use the site as an educational opportunity.

"We're hoping to educate both adults and youth about the benefits of solar, that it does work well in the Pacific Northwest, and that it's a way to make money off your roof and maybe lower your utility bills, by the month," Dicks said.

The project has already created jobs on the Key Peninsula and will continue to support employment.

" This is unique in the number of green jobs that are being produced," said Katie Condit, CEO of Workforce Central, the county's workforce development agency. " Out on the peninsula, job development often happens at a slower pace than it does in the city and urban centers. And so that makes it an exceptional opportunity for local skilled workers."

Once the site is up and running, Condit said there will be a need for solar system inspections, utility coordination, electricians and other maintenance workers, and that the county will prioritize hiring people who live nearby.

" It keeps local dollars local when we can incorporate these really good jobs for our local workforce," Condit said.

Read the audio transcript here.



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