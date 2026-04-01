New Washington law repeals 1984 initiative to block tribal fishing rights

State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, a Democrat who represents District 40, put forward six bills this session. One passed. It was a measure to repeal a citizen’s initiative from 1984. That initiative sought to rescind tribal treaty fishing rights and has remained on Washington’s books, although it was superseded by federal law and the Boldt decision.

Lekanoff, who is Alaska Native, said one of her biggest priorities next session will be the creation of a statewide salmon commission.

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