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New Washington law repeals 1984 initiative to block tribal fishing rights

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published April 1, 2026 at 10:38 AM PDT

State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, a Democrat who represents District 40, put forward six bills this session. One passed. It was a measure to repeal a citizen’s initiative from 1984. That initiative sought to rescind tribal treaty fishing rights and has remained on Washington’s books, although it was superseded by federal law and the Boldt decision.

Lekanoff, who is Alaska Native, said one of her biggest priorities next session will be the creation of a statewide salmon commission.

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Tags
treaty rightsfishing2026 Legislative SessionBoldt decisionindigenous peoples
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
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