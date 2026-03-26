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Gov. Ferguson signs some of Washington's first AI regulations into law

KNKX Public Radio | By Nate Sanford
Published March 26, 2026 at 8:50 AM PDT

Gov. Bob Ferguson signed some of Washington’s first artificial intelligence regulations into law Wednesday. The two new laws focus on chatbot safety and transparency for AI generated content.

Starting in 2027, Washington will require large AI developers to make tools available so people can detect if video, audio or images were generated by AI. Another new regulation focused on suicide prevention for minors using chatbots.

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Bob Fergusonartificial intelligenceWashington State Legislaturesuicide prevention
Nate Sanford
Nate Sanford is a reporter for KNKX and Cascade PBS. A Murrow News fellow, he covers policy and political power dynamics with an emphasis on the issues facing young adults in Washington. Get in touch at nsanford@knkx.org.
See stories by Nate Sanford
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