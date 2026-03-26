Gov. Ferguson signs some of Washington's first AI regulations into law
Gov. Bob Ferguson signed some of Washington’s first artificial intelligence regulations into law Wednesday. The two new laws focus on chatbot safety and transparency for AI generated content.
Starting in 2027, Washington will require large AI developers to make tools available so people can detect if video, audio or images were generated by AI. Another new regulation focused on suicide prevention for minors using chatbots.
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