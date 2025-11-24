Seahawks are 8-3 after beating the Titans

The Seahawks are now 8-3 after beating the Titans Sunday 30 to 24 in Tennessee.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijigba caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold in the 2nd quarter, breaking a 3-3 tie.

Smith-Nijigba now has 1,309 receiving yards this season, which is a new franchise record for a single season. He's also the first player in NFL history with 75-plus receiving yards, in each of his team’s first 11 games of a season.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.

