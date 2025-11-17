Donate
Mariners closing in on five-year deal with first baseman Josh Naylor

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:10 PM PST

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly in the final stages of an agreement to keep free-agent first baseman Josh Naylor with the team for the next five years.

The Seattle Times reports that that's according to sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

The Mariners acquired Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline this summer. He quickly became an impact player — and a fan favorite.

Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
