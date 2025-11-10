Seattle sports icon and humanitarian Lenny Wilkens dies at 88

Lenny Wilkens was many things: a Seattle sports icon, humanitarian, Hall of Famer player, coach and Olympian. He died Sunday, at the age of 88.

Wilkens was a nine-time NBA All-Star and played 15 seasons. After retiring as a player in 1975, he focused on coaching.

He returned to Seattle and led the SuperSonics to the 1979 NBA championship — the franchise’s only title. For more than 50 years, Wilkens was an ambassador for basketball in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.

