Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seattle sports icon and humanitarian Lenny Wilkens dies at 88

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published November 10, 2025 at 12:15 PM PST

Lenny Wilkens was many things: a Seattle sports icon, humanitarian, Hall of Famer player, coach and Olympian. He died Sunday, at the age of 88.

Wilkens was a nine-time NBA All-Star and played 15 seasons. After retiring as a player in 1975, he focused on coaching.

He returned to Seattle and led the SuperSonics to the 1979 NBA championship — the franchise’s only title. For more than 50 years, Wilkens was an ambassador for basketball in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
basketballNBA
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Related Content