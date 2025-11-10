Donate
Seattle Seahawks stay tied with LA Rams atop NFC West

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published November 10, 2025 at 1:42 PM PST

The Seattle Seahawks now have a record of 7-2 and remain tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West following Sunday's 44 to 22 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

Jaxon Smith-Njibga has become the first player in the NFL to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season. And kicker Jason Myers made three field goals in the game. He now has 176 field goals as a Seahawk — he most in franchise history.

Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
