Seattle Seahawks stay tied with LA Rams atop NFC West

The Seattle Seahawks now have a record of 7-2 and remain tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West following Sunday's 44 to 22 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

Jaxon Smith-Njibga has become the first player in the NFL to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season. And kicker Jason Myers made three field goals in the game. He now has 176 field goals as a Seahawk — he most in franchise history.

