Seattle Mariners narrowly miss first-ever shot at World Series

The Seattle Mariners lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Monday night in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. That kept the M's from advancing to their first-ever World Series.

Getting to Game 7 of the ALCS is the furthest the Mariners have ever gone in the postseason. But the loss still stings for fans and players.

After the game, the team had a message for fans on social media: "Not the ending we wanted, but we’ll never forget this ride. Thank you for being part of the journey."

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.

