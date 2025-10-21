Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seattle Mariners narrowly miss first-ever shot at World Series

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published October 21, 2025 at 11:13 AM PDT

The Seattle Mariners lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Monday night in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. That kept the M's from advancing to their first-ever World Series.

Getting to Game 7 of the ALCS is the furthest the Mariners have ever gone in the postseason. But the loss still stings for fans and players.

After the game, the team had a message for fans on social media: "Not the ending we wanted, but we’ll never forget this ride. Thank you for being part of the journey."

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
marinersMajor League Baseball
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Related Content