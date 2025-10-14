Jorge Polanco drives Mariners' Game 2 victory in the AL Championship Series

The Seattle Mariners have two wins under their belt in the American League Championship Series. They took the first two games of the best-of-seven series against the Blue Jays in Toronto, winning Monday's Game 2 by 10-3. Second baseman Jorge Polanco was key to that victory.

The next three games will be in Seattle. Wednesday evening will see Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby on the mound. First pitch will be just after 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are just two wins away from advancing to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.