Free school meals may help lower student blood pressure, UW study finds

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published October 13, 2025 at 10:21 AM PDT

A new study from the University of Washington has found evidence that providing free meals at schools to all students may help lower their blood pressure.

UW researchers analyzed health data from over 100,000 students attending over 1,000 different campuses. The study looked at data from 2013 to 2019.

At that time, the Community Eligibility Provision was being rolled out nationwide. It's a federal program that allows all students at schools in low income areas to access free breakfast and lunch.

Overall, at campuses that provided universal free meals, the number of students with high blood pressure went down by about 11% over five years.

Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
