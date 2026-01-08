Cytrus brings jazz philosophy to their funk rock fusion

The eight-piece Lynnwood band Cytrus have a hybrid sound that's as infectious as it is hard to define. Their music is undeniably funky, heavy and a little psychedelic, as it pulls from '70s-era rock. But, it also involves a fusion of styles that have roots in jazz improvisation.

In a conversation with KNKX, five members of Cytrus talked about their new album, their formation and how they developed their multi-faceted sound.

In 2018, Cytrus formed when two separate bands combined. Cytrus guitarist and singer Jared Squires explained that they didn’t discuss what the new merged band would sound like ahead of time. Instead, their sonic signature coalesced organically during an extended jam session, or, as Squires called it, an eight-hour “conversation with our instruments" in an Everett-based storage space.

Cytrus doesn't necessarily claim to be a jazz band, but many of the multi-instrumentalists in Cytrus spoke proudly of the jazz education they received in Everett and Snohomish area schools. They acknowledged musical lessons learned from Greg Metcalf, Tadd Morris and Mike Mines, and how it opened their ears to appreciate many styles of music.

That widespread appreciation is apparent in the band's diverse influences, which include Herbie Hancock, Charles Mingus, James Brown, Jimi Hendrix, Phish and Rage Against the Machine. Cytrus' unique way of blending all these distinctive artists emerged during that initial all-night jam session in 2018.

“We’re like, ‘Let’s just hit record and everyone just kind of hop around on different instruments. Let’s just record it,'" Squires said.

On their new album Duality, Cytrus explores the possibilities in the margins of various genres. Noting that this second Cytrus album is more rockin' than their debut album Concentrate, Squires also pointed to the jazz connections in this new release.

“Those classic jazz fusion records, there's little magic moments where it's like, 'man, is that improv, or did they write that?'" Squires said.

Another important influence in Cytrus’ music is their connection to their audience.

“Because we’re an improv-focused band, we internalize the audience’s reaction, their energy, which is part of the whole communication, too," said Cytrus guitarist and keyboard player Owen Mayo.

Cytrus brings that sense of discovery in live performance to their jam-inspired compositions, like the two 12-minute songs that conclude each of their albums.

“That sense of wonder is important to us when we’re writing these long-form songs. I think that’s one thing that can tie it directly back to the fusion of jazz," Squires said.

The opening song from Duality, “Out of Pocket," is the most direct connection to modern jazz for Cytrus, inspired by the modern instrumental group Lettuce. Mayo said he drew inspiration for this track from his experience on his high school's drum line, and the layering of guitar, bass and horn lines.

The first song on the album should “hook people," Church said, but also leave some room for curiosity about "where the rest of the album is going to go.”

Cytrus may not sound like the jazz many fans know and love, but their fusion of styles on Duality and on stage, is the result of jazz-inflected musical communication and exploration.

Explore for yourself on the band's new album and during their live performances. Cytrus will be on tour, opening for Seattle funk rockers Eldridge Gravy & the Court Supreme, in Portland, Bellingham and Tacoma this winter. In April, they'll be co-headlining with California blues-jammers Boot Juice.