Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mariners win Game 1 of American League Championship Series

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published October 13, 2025 at 9:39 AM PDT

The Seattle Mariners won Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Sunday night in Toronto.

The Blue Jays scored their one run on a solo homer in the first inning. Five innings later, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh tied the game with a home run. The Mariners' other two runs came from hits by Jorge Polanco.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday afternoon in Toronto.

Click "Listen" above to hear this story.
Tags
marinersMajor League Baseball
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Related Content