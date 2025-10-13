Mariners win Game 1 of American League Championship Series

The Seattle Mariners won Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Sunday night in Toronto.

The Blue Jays scored their one run on a solo homer in the first inning. Five innings later, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh tied the game with a home run. The Mariners' other two runs came from hits by Jorge Polanco.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday afternoon in Toronto.

