Mariners enter postseason as No. 2 seed in the American League

The Seattle Mariners entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the American League series, where they will play the winner of the Wild Card series between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians. The Mariners' first postseason game is Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners ended their regular season Sunday with a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After the game, catcher Cal Raleigh told the media they have their sights set on the World Series. Raleigh ended the regular season with 60 home runs — the most in the Major League.

