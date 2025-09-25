Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh makes history with 60th home run

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh made history in the team's Wednesday night game against the Colorado Rockies. Raleigh hit his league-leading 59th and 60th home runs. With that 60th homer, he joined an elite group of players in the American League who have hit that home run mark in a season: Babe Ruth, Roger Maris and Aaron Judge.

The Mariners' win made them American League West Division champions for the first time in 24 years.

