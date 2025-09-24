Mariners clinch first playoff berth since 2022
The Seattle Mariners have clinched their first playoff berth since 2022. They beat the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night 4-3 at T-Mobile Park. They were down 3-1 in the 8th inning when first baseman Josh Naylor hit a three-run double.
With the Yankees also winning Tuesday night, the Mariners have secured a spot in the postseason. They are still on track to win the American League West division, where they have a four-game lead over the Houston Astros.
They need two more combined wins or Houston losses to claim their first division title since 2001.
Click "Listen" above to hear this story.