Mariners clinch first playoff berth since 2022

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick
Published September 24, 2025 at 10:47 AM PDT

The Seattle Mariners have clinched their first playoff berth since 2022. They beat the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night 4-3 at T-Mobile Park. They were down 3-1 in the 8th inning when first baseman Josh Naylor hit a three-run double.

With the Yankees also winning Tuesday night, the Mariners have secured a spot in the postseason. They are still on track to win the American League West division, where they have a four-game lead over the Houston Astros.

They need two more combined wins or Houston losses to claim their first division title since 2001.

Tags
marinersAmerican League WestbaseballSeattle
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick hosts Morning Edition on KNKX and the sports interview series "Going Deep," talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them — as professionals and people.
