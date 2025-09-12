Seattle Mariners now tied for first place in the American League West

The Seattle Mariners are now tied for first place in the American League West. They did it with an extra-innings win, for the second game in a row.

On Thursday night it was recently-called up Mariner rookie Harry Ford who had the walk-off. He hit a sacrifice fly to right field, with the bases loaded and no outs, in the 12th inning to beat the Angels.

The Mariners share first place with the Houston Astros, who lost on Thursday. The second of the M's 4-game series with the Angels is Friday at T-Mobile Park.

